LeBron James Is Too Good To Ever Win Another MVP

Getty Image

LeBron James is not going to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award this year. Try as he might, and perform as he has, it still won’t be enough. This much is certain.

The NBA’s MVP remains the most fascinating award in sports. It’s a media-voted, narrative-driven exercise in who deserves the league’s most prestigious individual distinction each year. Now given away on a surprisingly entertaining award show weeks after the championship trophy is handed out, the MVP has its own history, its own mystique. For a player, it is the holy grail of the NBA’s regular season.

That’s why LeBron, the best player of this generation and perhaps ever, was openly pining for the award last week.

“I would vote for me,” James said. “The body of work, how I’m doing it, what’s been happening with our team all year long, how we’ve got so many injuries and things of that nature, guys in & out, to be able to still keep this thing afloat, I definitely would vote me.”

But LeBron isn’t winning that award, no matter how good his argument is nor his statistical case. Per usual, his stats are outrageous, as they have been for his entire career, and in the statistical sense LeBron is always an MVP candidate.

Since his second year in the league he’s averaged between 26.3 and 30 points a game, and in 13 of those seasons that was good enough for at least fifth in the league. He’s finished top-10 in assists nine times, and is set to finish second this year. He’s led the league in numerous, all-encompassing advanced statistics like PER, Win Shares, Box Plus/Minus and Value Over Replacement Player multiple times.

LeBron always has MVP numbers, even as the world has become immune to it, and this season is no different. His 27.4 points per game are good for third in the league, and since he has played in every game this season, he actually leads the league in total points. He’s pushed his team to the 3-seed in the East despite roster upheaval, a front office in disarray, a slew of injuries to projected starters and an odometer that says his performance is near impossible.