Big games in the spotlight can do wonders for a player’s career, and LeBron James thinks Villanova’s star reserve had a career-altering performance on Monday night.

Donte DiVincenzo had the breakout game of a lifetime for Nova in the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game, scoring 31 points as the Wildcats won their second NCAA title in three years.

The scoring outburst changed the way more than a few people have talked about the guard, including Michael Wilbon. But as absurd as his Wilbon’s on DiVincenzo was, LeBron also thinks the Nova star is poised to benefit from the title win in a big way.