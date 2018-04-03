LeBron James Thinks Donte DiVincenzo ‘Made Himself A Lot Of Money’ In Villanova’s Championship Game

04.03.18 52 mins ago

Getty Image

Big games in the spotlight can do wonders for a player’s career, and LeBron James thinks Villanova’s star reserve had a career-altering performance on Monday night.

Donte DiVincenzo had the breakout game of a lifetime for Nova in the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game, scoring 31 points as the Wildcats won their second NCAA title in three years.

The scoring outburst changed the way more than a few people have talked about the guard, including Michael Wilbon. But as absurd as his Wilbon’s on DiVincenzo was, LeBron also thinks the Nova star is poised to benefit from the title win in a big way.

Around The Web

TAGSCollege BasketballDonte DiVincenzoVILLANOVA

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP