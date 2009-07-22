Update: LeBron James Dunk Video – Tell Us What You Think

Dropping the video hours before their announced time, you can watch TMZ’s version of “The Dunk” HERE. Or better yet, you can watch eBaum Nation’s high definition version from the other angle HERE.
According to TMZ.com, Jordan Crawford released the following statement:
“I am excited to see the tape along with my family and Xavier teammates.
It was a great honor to be one of the 25 college players invited to the LeBron James Skill Academy and I am very appreciative of Nike for this opportunity.
Competing on the court with perhaps the best player in the world was a great experience and it’s raised my level of excitement for the upcoming college basketball season.”
meh…pretty weak
isnt all that, but lebron get dunked on though… just like thoose hyperdunks commercial…
That’s it? You can’t even tell what happened. I mean IS that LBJ?
if lebron hadn’t over reacted like a little school girl, this would’ve gone completely unnoticed.
its a letdown. video is grainy, its from far away. but the guys voice after the dunk was super annoying and needs to be remixed.
A dunk is a dunk, Bron went up, Jordan went over. It wasn’t spectacular but I’m sure even ‘The King’ didn’t expect that.
The dunk went epic the second Nike and co. went after the tape. From now on, no matter how his basketball career pans out, Jordan Crawford will forever be known as the upstart that crammed on Bron.
Not really the PR, Bron was hoping for I’m sure. He should of let it be.
meh . . . nothin too spectacular!
wish the video would have been closer and of better quality…that being said, lebron made himself look bad by trying to cover up and having tmz expose him..who cares about the dunk itself?
Would have been a non story if it weren’t for the confiscation. Lebron looks way worse for hijacking the tape, than he does for getting crammed on. Crawford did get him, but wouldn’t have been a big deal.
lebron may be the best or 2nd best player in the world, but it doesnt change the fact that he’s a spoiled brat. Without basketball, he would be cleaning dumpsters somewhere…
THATS IT ?!?!?!….
meh…
LBJ still got dunked on, but I completely agree with jryu. Had he manned up and not gotten Nike to fight his battle, nobody would have cared
courtney lee crammed one on him harder than that
Woulda been better if he wouldve dunked on their side of the court. I think the pass LBJ did was better than the dunk actually. Jordan just jumped before Lebron did, and Lebron didn’t foul him.
I can hardly see LBJ. Mountain meet molehill.
I agree with everyone, had he not cried like a lil brownie and demanded the tape, it would have been a non-issue.
See kids, that’s what happens when you act like a poor sport lil b!tch, IT BACKFIRES! Too bad he doesn’t handle media like Devon Harris did when he got taken.
It’s funny that everyone says LBJ handles himself so well… Sh!t must be going to his head, first walking off court cryin like a b!tch losing in the finals and now this incident.
Address all complaints to the Monsanto Corporation!
So Nike released the video to stop the Myth from building. Finally big ups to EBAUMS.
If lbj wouldnt have made such a big deal bout it….The hype surrounding the dunk would have passed weeks ago
wow, that EBAUMS video is WAY better. TMZ sucks.
@ A TRAIN:
BarStool Sports has MUCH clearer video. This was all hype. No one even got out of their seats when he got dunked on.
The hype is ALL lebron & nike’s fault.
who cares, everyone gets dunked on at some point
H Y P E
– this was only released because its a shitty copy. i would bet the Knicks salary number this year the better copy is still in nikes hands… fucking corporate shitheads
EBAUMS OWNS. I retract what I said about TMZ… fuck TMZ.
And it’s still a nice dunk. Bron should never had jumped, he made himself look silly.
BETTER VIEW/ANGLE of “the dunk on LeFraud”
peace.
@ 21
‘who cares, everyone gets dunked on at some point’
Bron sure as hell did. And look where we are now. :D
^ LOL. late pass. my bad.
That was weak who cares besides Lebrons ego. That wasn’t as bad as that ceo beating Jordan in a game of one on one.
EBAUMS got the right vid. quality and angle. Kudos.
Its not about the dunk but how Lebitch reacted about being dunked on.
thanks 2 barstool sports cuz that tmz sh!t was doo doo quality. and yea lebron did get yammed on but it wasn’t even as nasty as they made it out to be. it was even funnier when lbj tried to come right back down court and drive thru the lane for a revenge dunk but got ripped b4 he could take off lol but lebron was on some hoe sh!t 4 even tryin to cover it up. No one would have thought much of it cuz we have all seen way worse examples of someone getting dunked on. that wasn’t even a true facial
LeBron got dunked on, end of story. He was a step late and tried to make the block but couldn’t so ended up getting crammed on. He should have never confiscated the tapes because this would have blown over by now but since he did this dunk and these videos will always be remembered as the time in LBJ’s career that he tried to cover up the fact that he got dunked on.
That was super lame. My favorite line was when TMZ asked Dr. J about it and he said anyone worth their weight in salt has been dunked on. “Worth your weight in salt” is now in heavy rotation in my vocabulary and I am now going to shave my beard to look like Eddie Murray. Old cats rule.
Weak sauce!
LBJ was out there sleeping & got caught! Give Jordan his props!
“Worth their weight in salt”. That’s a good line. I’m going to use it too but I’m not quite sure what it means. I mean salt is pretty cheap. I weigh about 170. Salt on average is about $3/lb. I’d like to think I’m worth more than $510. So is Dr. J saying that all losers get dunked on? Is he calling Lebron worthless? Do people who are worth their weight in other more expensive substances like gold or uranium never get dunked on?
would anyone have even cared if they hadn’t taken away the footage? I mean barkley said it best, “it’s not a big deal to get dunked on” which he adamantly repeated over and over and over. truth. it will happen in your career. who cares? Nike shouldn’t and neither should lebron. but it shows you that whoever kept it from coming out is dumb, be it Nike or Lebron, or both
this is way bad than the dunk, but didnt get all hyped up, because kobe just let it go
I think Nike released the ebaum video once they knew the tape was being released on TMZ. That’s probably why TMZ posted the vid so much earlier than originally stated.
Damn that dunk wasn’t even that serious like that. Lebron, you’re a clown for that. Now you look like a big baby fraud. Sigh, as for the college player who’s name eludes me (that should tell you something about the dunk)…
The dunk wasn’t all that homie. Definitely got your 5 minutes of fame over it. Still though, Lebron… pretty bad getting dunked, stop hiding underneath the basket and play some real D for a change.
wait was that it?
dumb move by nike
lebroom made himself look bad..with all the cover up….it wasnt an expectaular dunk..and it just makes people make up stories..bout wat happened but now that theres a video lebron made himself look stupid..
Well that was lame.
kevin k: think about how stupid that sounds. “Without basketball he’d be cleaning dumpsters somewhere.” Yeah, without talent all of us would be doing the same. Without his brain Einstein would be doing the same, for fuck’s sake. Think before you post, dude.
the Ebuams one was better. I think Nike shoulda just let it out in the first place. It didn’t really live up to all this hype its been getting.
be a man and stop being a lil girl!!!!
Wasn’t all that I thought it would be but still many things are more crucial in person than on tape. LeBron still got it….at his own camp!
@ 10 kevin k said:
“lebron may be the best or 2nd best player in the world, but it doesnt change the fact that he’s a spoiled brat. Without basketball, he would be cleaning dumpsters somewhere…”
Yo, I had to laugh at that. Just imaging LBJ scrubbing the outside of a dumpster till the shit is glossy had me rolling. I don’t think anyone cleans dumpsters though, but I know people who fill and empty dumpsters. They’re my co-workers.
kevin k
sorry man but why use a job that someone less fortunate than you has to do to make fun at something? i bet you arent smarter or better at everything than all the people that clean dumpsters.
No one cleans dumpsters! Garbage men EMPTY dumpsters, and custodians FILL dumpsters, but I have yet to see a job that requires someone to wash a dumpster. Who does that?
Boss to employee: “Alright Jim, I need you to get on your hands and knees and clean the shit out of that dumpster. I want that dumpster to be shiny as fuck by the time I get back. Get really deep into them cracks too, Jimmy. I want that dumpster spotless, you hear me?!”
Maybe people pressure wash dumpsters, I don’t know.