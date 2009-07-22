Update: LeBron James Dunk Video – Tell Us What You Think

#LeBron James
07.22.09 9 years ago 65 Comments

Dropping the video hours before their announced time, you can watch TMZ’s version of “The Dunk” HERE. Or better yet, you can watch eBaum Nation’s high definition version from the other angle HERE.

Tell us what you think:

According to TMZ.com, Jordan Crawford released the following statement:

“I am excited to see the tape along with my family and Xavier teammates.

It was a great honor to be one of the 25 college players invited to the LeBron James Skill Academy and I am very appreciative of Nike for this opportunity.

Competing on the court with perhaps the best player in the world was a great experience and it’s raised my level of excitement for the upcoming college basketball season.”

After watching the clip, what are your thoughts? Was it what you expected? Was it too hyped up? We want to hear your reaction in the comments below.

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCOLLEGEDimeMageBaum NationJORDAN CRAWFORDLatest NewsLeBron JamesReal StoriesTape-gateTMZ

