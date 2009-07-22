Update: LeBron James Dunk Video – Tell Us What You Think

Dropping the video hours before their announced time, you can watch TMZ’s version of “The Dunk” HERE. Or better yet, you can watch eBaum Nation’s high definition version from the other angle HERE.

According to TMZ.com, Jordan Crawford released the following statement:

“I am excited to see the tape along with my family and Xavier teammates. It was a great honor to be one of the 25 college players invited to the LeBron James Skill Academy and I am very appreciative of Nike for this opportunity. Competing on the court with perhaps the best player in the world was a great experience and it’s raised my level of excitement for the upcoming college basketball season.”

