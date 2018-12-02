LeBron James Calls For Dwayne Haskins To Win The Heisman After His Superb Big Ten Title Game Performance

12.02.18

The Ohio State Buckeyes are champions of the Big Ten. Following last week’s drubbing of the Michigan Wolverines to earn a spot in Indianapolis, the Buckeyes took on the Northwestern Wildcats and came out on top, 45-24. The star of the game was Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was on another level all night, going 34-for-41 with 499 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception en route to being named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Another guy who knows a thing or two about being named MVP was watching the game, which isn’t a surprise, because there may not be a more prominent Ohio State fan than LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star was stoked after his Buckeyes won the Big Ten, and after the game was over, James advocated for Haskins to take home the Heisman Trophy.

