LeBron James and Dwyane Wade’s final game against each other came on Monday night at Staples Center, as James’ Lakers topped Wade’s Heat in a 108-105 game that saw the two duel down the stretch.

Wade was unable to hit the game-tying shot over James at the top of the key, and as soon as the final buzzer sounded, Wade nearly tackled James and they shared an embrace. On the baseline the two talked with each other while cameras surrounded them about the final game sharing the same floor and Wade thanked LeBron for letting it happen in Los Angeles.

LeBron then told him there were only two options, here or The Garden, implying that the Knicks were the other place he may have considered other than Los Angeles this summer as a free agent.