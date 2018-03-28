LeBron James Isn’t Sure If Dwyane Wade Is Coming Back Next Season

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade evened their lifetime season when the Miami Heat took down the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. The matchup didn’t seem likely at the start of the season, as Wade was signed by the Cavaliers in free agency shortly before the year started. But little has worked out in Cleveland the way people expected, and Wade was one of a handful of players that were traded at the deadline last month.

Wade reflected on his matchup against his friend and former teammate and called James one of the best to ever play the game. But when James was asked about their embrace at the end of the game and what Wade’s future will hold, he indicated that Wade might not come back next season at all.

“At the end of the game, we just kind of had that moment like 15 years strong — as brothers, as teammates, as competitors, as teammates again, as competitors again,” James said about their hug according to the Miami Sun-Sentinel.

