Getty Image

Michigan basketball is in the midst of a search for its next basketball coach. Following John Beilein’s surprising decision to make the jump to the NBA and become the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Wolverines are looking for a new face to lead their program for the first time in more than a decade.

A handful of names have been linked to the job, none more prominently than former Fab Five member and current Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard. He reportedly interviewed for the position on Tuesday, and if two of his former teammates and eventual players with the Heat have their way, Howard is going to get the position.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade suited up alongside Howard on a pair of championship-winning teams in 2012 and 2013, then played under him during the 2013-14 campaign. James, of course, left Miami after that, while Wade was coached by Howard for several more years prior to his retirement this season. Because of their relationships with him and their work with him as a teammate and a coach, both future Hall of Fame inductees took to Twitter on Tuesday night and threw their support behind Howard.