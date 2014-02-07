LeBron James & Dwyane Wade Questioned Teaming Up At First

When the Miami Heat juggernaut that’s claimed the last two NBA titles and appeared in the last three NBA Finals first came together, it didn’t click into place overnight. There was the famously slow 9-8 start and LeBron James and Dwyane Wade both questioned whether they made the right choice to pair with Chris Bosh in the summer of 2010. That’s what James admits in his exclusive interview with Steve Smith set to air on NBA TV February 17 to cap off TNT’s coverage of the 2014-All-Star Game. Come check out the exclusive excerpt where James talks about the bad aura before the Heat’s long slog towards an NBA championship.

The Heat obviously didn’t win the first year the Big Three teamed together, but James does say that once Wade ceded ownership of the team to him they were off and running (and usually dunking and stealing and generally destroying teams all over the court).

