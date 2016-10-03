LeBron James Explains Why He’s Endorsing Hillary Clinton For President

As we enter the final stretch of the election season (and the beginning of the NBA season), the country’s collective eyes are on Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump’s bid for the White House, as well as Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, Lebron is using his star power in addition to his philanthropic deeds to support Hillary Clinton.
In an op-ed for Business Insider, Lebron explained why his past and coming back to Cleveland directly translates to supporting Clinton.
As a kid, I didn’t have much money. It was just my mom and me, and things were rough at times. But I had basketball. That gave me a family, a community, and an education. That’s more than a lot of children in Akron can say. There are a lot of people who want to tell kids who grew up like me and looked like me that they just don’t have anything to look forward to.
That’s dead wrong. And that’s why I came back to Cleveland to continue my second mission. I am determined to make sure my kids in Akron have what they need to become their best selves. Opportunities, a support system, and a safety net for kids in poverty or kids in single-parent households shouldn’t be limited to those lucky enough to be blessed with athletic talent.
When I look at this year’s presidential race, it’s clear which candidate believes the same thing. Only one person running truly understands the struggles of an Akron child born into poverty. And when I think about the kinds of policies and ideas the kids in my foundation need from our government, the choice is clear.
That candidate is Hillary Clinton.
This is only a small snippet of James’ lengthy endorsement, and every bit of it is worth the read.
(Via Business Insider)
Two words he didn’t say because he didn’t need to: Donald Trump
50 years of Democrat rule in Chicago
50 years of Democrat rule in Detroit
50 years of Democrat rule in Baltimore
50 years of Democrat rule in Philadelphia
50 years of Democrat rule in Cleveland
2016: US record high income inequality
It’s clear that you HAVE to vote Democrat. Just look at these cities to see their amazing success rate!
Way to over simplify a very complex problem
@Sparta That is the very definition of a “false cause” logical fallacy. But hey, you do you.
But what does Ke $ha think?
Honestly, I’ll take her advice over pretty much any pop star. Supposedly she’s a near genius IQ, got 1500 on the SAT (on the 1600 scale), and just does Tik Tok shit cause it’s easy cash.
Huh, I did not know that. Perhaps she’s just acting out because she is not challenged. Her parents should think about moving her up a grade.
Kesha is much smarter than you buddy…..don’t judge a book by it’s cover.
@OhMyBalls points for the save attempt, my man.
Honestly, I’ll take her advice over pretty much any pop star – Ok. But why would anyone look to pop star for any advice outside of how to be a pop star?
I don’t have anything invested in “America’s Next Top President”, but honestly LBJ doesn’t get it. Clinton is owned by Wall Street and doesn’t give a flying-F for anyone, except those donating to her dirty foundation. Should we have a look to see if LBJ has made his donation?
When it comes down to it it’s still republican vs democrat. Reps want to cut taxes for the wealthy like always and dems want to help the middle class. Hillary is quite possibly the worst choice for the dem nomination but let’s be real… Trumps main policy(aside from a dumbass giant 20 billion dollar wall) is cutting taxes at the very top to “create more jobs” which is just incredibly stupid. Anybody with a working brain can tell which candidate cares more about the middle class. Reps have a history of openly hating the lower class(looking at you Mitt) and if anybody thinks that is going to change with a egomaniac who thinks he’s smart for not paying taxes for 20 years you are clearly aren’t thinking straight.
Good on LeBron, hopefully when the election comes around he’ll remind people to get out and vote.
Kareem’s op-ed in the Washington Post back in April is the best read from an athlete I’ve read in awhile.
Yahoo Sports notes that Dan Gilbert hosted a fundraiser for Trump in Detroit a week ago. Awkward.