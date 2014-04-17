LeBron James Has NBA’s Most Popular Jersey

04.17.14 4 years ago

LeBron James has once again ended the season atop the NBA’s Most Popular Jerseys List, doing it for the sixth time in his illustrious career. The rest of the top five includes Kevin Durant (No. 2), Kobe Bryant (No. 3), Derrick Rose (No. 4) and Stephen Curry (No. 5), with ten of the top 15 overall all playing in the playoffs this weekend.

Tim Duncan made his return to the top 15 for the first time since 2007, and KD jumped both Bryant and Rose to move into the No. 2 position. Miami also leads in team merchandise, following by the Lakers, then Bulls, Thunder and the Knicks.

Check out the full rankings below.

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys
1. LeBron James, Miami Heat
2. Kevin Durant, OKC Thunder
3. Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
4. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls
5. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
6. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks
7. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat
8. Chris Paul, L.A. Clippers
9. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers
10. James Harden, Houston Rockets
11. Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers
12. Russell Westbrook, OKC Thunder
13. Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics
14. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs
15. Paul George, Indiana Pacers

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise
1. Miami Heat
2. L.A. Lakers
3. Chicago Bulls
4. OKC Thunder
5. New York Knicks
6. Boston Celtics
7. Brooklyn Nets
8. Golden State Warriors
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. L.A. Clippers

