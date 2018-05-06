Getty Image

Game 3 didn’t officially end the Toronto Raptors’ season but, with a 3-0 hole against the best player in the world, the game-winner from LeBron James basically ensured the demise of yet another No. 1 seed from the Eastern Conference.

As a result, there was plenty of reaction to James’ last-second heroics but, to drive the point home concerning how big of a story it was, ESPN’s SportsCenter unveiled a late-night top 10 list that was entirely dedicated to the walk-off shot.

Every entry on the list was James’ buzzer-beating runner that won the Cavaliers Game 3, capturing the moment from every angle.