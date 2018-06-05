LeBron James Explained Exactly What Went Through His Mind After Regulation Ended In Game 1

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
Associate Editor
06.05.18

Getty Image

While the 2018 NBA Finals moves on ahead of Game 3 tipping off on Wednesday night, the end of Game 1 is still burned into the forefront of everyone’s minds. The Cleveland Cavaliers let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers, as J.R. Smith kind of sort of lost track of the score in the game’s waning moments, meaning regulation ended in a tie and Golden State got the chance to run the Cavs off the court in overtime.

Part of the reason this is still being discussed is a video that isolated LeBron James after Smith’s error popped up on social media. It shows James learning Cleveland had a time out and becoming absolutely gutted. In an era where athletes are supposed to double as superheroes, it was a shockingly human moment out of the best basketball player in the world.

James was asked about this video on Tuesday afternoon during his media availability. He said the video was pretty self-explanatory, and joked about the “damn cameras” that caught the whole thing after learning it went viral. At that point he dove in and gave a full breakdown of exactly what transpired.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLeBron James

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP