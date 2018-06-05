Getty Image

While the 2018 NBA Finals moves on ahead of Game 3 tipping off on Wednesday night, the end of Game 1 is still burned into the forefront of everyone’s minds. The Cleveland Cavaliers let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers, as J.R. Smith kind of sort of lost track of the score in the game’s waning moments, meaning regulation ended in a tie and Golden State got the chance to run the Cavs off the court in overtime.

Part of the reason this is still being discussed is a video that isolated LeBron James after Smith’s error popped up on social media. It shows James learning Cleveland had a time out and becoming absolutely gutted. In an era where athletes are supposed to double as superheroes, it was a shockingly human moment out of the best basketball player in the world.

James was asked about this video on Tuesday afternoon during his media availability. He said the video was pretty self-explanatory, and joked about the “damn cameras” that caught the whole thing after learning it went viral. At that point he dove in and gave a full breakdown of exactly what transpired.