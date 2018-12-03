LeBron Says He’s Had His Eye On Kyle Kuzma Since Before He Joined The Lakers

12.02.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

One of the central questions surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers this season and beyond is whether their quartet of young talent – Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and Kyle Kuzma – has enough potential as a long-term supporting cast for LeBron James.

If Magic Johnson and the front office keep getting antsy and decided to make another move before the trade deadline in February, it’s likely they’ll have to part ways with one of them in order to land a star-caliber player. The question then would be which of them has distinguished themselves enough to secure their future in Los Angeles.

It’s a relatively safe bet that the guys LeBron likes playing with will probably stay put, and according to his comments after a win over Phoenix on Sunday, it sure sounds like enjoys playing with sophomore forward Kyle Kuzma, who he’s had a relationship with since before their days together in L.A. this season.

