Getty Image

All eyes are on a number of potential games popping up when the NBA releases its opening week, Christmas Day, and Martin Luther King Jr. slates on Wednesday afternoon. One of those games is the debut of LeBron James in his new digs, as everyone wants to know exactly when we’ll see James take the floor in the purple and gold of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The good news is that we know when that game is going to happen, but the bad news for Lakers fans is that it won’t happen in Los Angeles. According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, James and co. will ship up to Portland and take on the Trail Blazers on Oct. 18, 2018.