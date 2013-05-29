LeBron James Fouls Out, The Refs Try To Take Over The Game

#Miami Heat #LeBron James
05.28.13 5 years ago 12 Comments

Here’s something you don’t see every day: LeBron James fouling out of a big playoff game. It had happened just once before in his career, and led to “Joey Crawford,” “David Stern” and “bad call” all trending on Twitter. As great as this game was, the officiating was comical down the stretch, and it was so bad they couldn’t even get plays right on replay (the David West/Ray Allen loose ball in particular).

The Dwyane Wade travel call was pretty bad — it wasn’t a travel, just a slow step-back — the replay decisions were idiotic, but this sixth foul on LeBron was just a little crazy. Lance Stephenson sold it well enough, yet they could make this call every time down if they really wanted to. Just super bad timing on this one.

On a scale of 1-10, how bad were the refs?

