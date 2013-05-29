LeBron James Fouls Out, The Refs Try To Take Over The Game

Here’s something you don’t see every day: LeBron James fouling out of a big playoff game. It had happened just once before in his career, and led to “Joey Crawford,” “David Stern” and “bad call” all trending on Twitter. As great as this game was, the officiating was comical down the stretch, and it was so bad they couldn’t even get plays right on replay (the David West/Ray Allen loose ball in particular).
The Dwyane Wade travel call was pretty bad — it wasn’t a travel, just a slow step-back — the replay decisions were idiotic, but this sixth foul on LeBron was just a little crazy. Lance Stephenson sold it well enough, yet they could make this call every time down if they really wanted to. Just super bad timing on this one.
On a scale of 1-10, how bad were the refs?
why does the league want to continue this boring series?? The pacers offence is basically wait until 5 seconds throw it up at the rim and someone will get a offensive rebound and put back. Yeah this is awesome to watch..NOT
Agreed this series is a return to the old beat-em-style of the 90s Bulls/Knicks/Heat series, but honestly, I would prefer to see the Pacers advance than watch the Heat prance about, travelling, carrying the ball and their dirty play for another series.
Am I the only person in the world that sees LeBron purposefully step on the defender’s foot? It’s so obvious. Of course, as always, he lied about it later at the press conference. “I thought I was set.”
Yeah, Stephenson didn’t “trip over his foot” like they’re saying…that might have been true, had Lebron’s foot been on the floor. But it was directly on Stephenson’s foot; I’m surprised he didn’t roll his ankle doing that crap.
When you watch again, LeBron is sticking his knee out like usual. They’re going to call this series tight the rest of the way which is bad news for the Heat.
Definitely a foul!
Wade did travel, what happens is in the States nobody calls any travelling, so you guys always get surprised when it happens. It’s like when you go on the highway, almost everybody is beyond the speed limit, but that became so normal that nobody cares/notices it. Anyway, the refs were still awful, yeah.
Joey Crawford gets to be the big star again. Yay. I know he is the reason I tune into the playoffs.
Really DIME? It was just a slow step back?? Ummmm… that’s exactly why it was a travel. He picked up his dribble and paused when he was on his front foot, which was essentially his pivot foot, then stepped back. That’s a walk! The pause made his front foot his pivot foot. If he did it all in one motion then no travel. Using the “it was just slow” argument is dumb. That’s like someone picking up their dribble in the key, pausing to assess the defense, then taking their 2-steps. The pause makes it a travel.
Dime must’ve been running out of stories lately… if that was not a moving screen… then go watch and play baseball instead… and to think that LBJ stepped on stevenson’s foot… silly article… definitely a bias opinion…