LeBron James' Free Agent Decision Looms Large In The Early Odds For The 2018-19 NBA Championship

06.02.18 35 mins ago

Getty Image

The 2018 NBA Finals are ongoing and Game 1 provided all kinds of drama to remind the basketball world that the season isn’t over just yet. However, it is never too early to look ahead and, given the intrigue surrounding the 2018 NBA Draft and what sets up to be a wild free agency period beginning on July 1, oddsmakers are doing just that.

In fact, Jeff Sherman of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook released early odds for the 2018-19 NBA Championship and there is a common theme running throughout the list. Aside from the Golden State Warriors being installed as obvious favorites to claim the Larry O’Brien Trophy, a lot of the teams with the best odds have at least some amount of hope that they’ll acquire LeBron James in free agency this summer.

