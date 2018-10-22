



Thanks to LeBron James it seems that the latest horror classic to get a reboot will be Friday The 13th. The multi-installment horror franchise is getting yet another reboot, following in the footsteps of the horror reboot-sequel with the same name as the original, Halloween.

The Hollywoord Reporter wrote on Monday that the reboot will actually be the latest project of LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment, which has quickly ramped up a number of projects in the last few months. Many of SpringHill’s ventures involve sports, but it would be tough to categorize this one as a sports film unless Jason Vorhees uses sporting equipment along with his hockey mask to do his killing.

THR reported that SpringHill will work in partnership with Vertigo Entertainment, which brought back Stephen King’s It. So it will be firmly in experienced reboot hands. It also coincides with the recent news that original Friday The 13th writer,

The plantiffs, which include producer and director Sean Cunningham, could still appeal and one item not on the table at the trial was who controls the rights to the character of Jason Vorhees, who dies as a young boy in the first movie but becomes the unstoppable hockey mask-wearing killer the franchise would become known for. Settlements or future legal battles could still occur. Another foil is that the legal decision seems to indicate that Miller will control the rights in the U.S. The producers and Warner Bros., which last made a movie through New Line, control certain international territories.

THR said the production is in its early stages and no writer or director is attached to the film. James isn’t likely to appear in this one, though. He’ll likely be busy shooting or promoting Space Jam 2.