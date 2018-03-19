Getty Image

LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all-time and by the end of his career will have an argument for being the best. Part of what has made James so great and why he ranks so highly in most all-time NBA statistical categories is his incredible conditioning and consistently being at his peak on the court.

James has rarely missed anything close to significant time with injuries during his career, and he’s maintained being in peak physical shape and done so in different forms and at different weights. Now, James is a slimmer but still powerful force who is a combination of point guard, small forward and power forward, capable of dominating at nearly any position on the floor.

When James was in Miami, he played at close to 275 pounds, as he was the most dominant physical force in the league at the time. In a piece on Monday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained how James stays in great shape and has done everything in his power to limit injuries and address potential problems before they get worse.