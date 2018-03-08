Getty Image

Remember back when there was a whole subset of basketball fans who believed deep down in their hearts that LeBron James didn’t have that “killer instinct?” Seems like a lifetime ago, doesn’t it?

Well, the King put even more distance between himself and that defamatory tag on Wednesday night with a phenomenal performance down the stretch against the Nuggets to give his Cavs a much-needed 113-108 win. James finished with 39 points, including 5-of-8 from downtown, to go along with 10 assists and eight rebounds, including an incredibly hot run to close things out.

With under two minutes remaining, LeBron scored nine straight points for Cleveland, culminating with back-to-back fadeaway jumpers – each more difficult than the last – to put Denver away.