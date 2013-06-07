LeBron James Gets First Video Game Cover With NBA 2K14

LeBron James has never been on the cover of a video game. Until now. The King will don the cover of NBA 2K14 and will be a part of what is being called the “biggest endeavor yet” by those involved.

The new game will include a mode called “Path to Greatness” that will be featuring LeBron. Besides this extra mode, those who pre-order 2K14 will get the “King James Bonus Pack.” It’ll include virtual currency (10,000), more content on the “Path to Greatness,” the chance to play with James in “Blacktop” mode, and a special James signature move.

For now, check out the game’s first trailers below, where we get a look at a “special” guest.

via USA Today

