LeBron James Goes Berserk in the Third Quarter, Pushes Pacers to the Brink

The third quarter performance turned in by LeBron James tonight was pure brilliance. Seriously, if Miami goes on to win this series and then the championship, history will remember ‘Bron’s work in the third as the backbreaker for Indiana and the springboard to another title for the Heat.

Miami was down 44-40 at the half, but LeBron came out and seized control, flipping the feel of the game on it’s head (the Heat looked like they were sleepwalking through the first two quarters). Miami scored 30 points in the third, while holding Indiana to just 13. James scored or assisted on 25 of the 30. He scored 16 of his own 30 in the period, including a parade of threes that he banged from further and further out with each shot.

Watch him work here:

Game 6 is Saturday night.

Is it a wrap for the Pacers?

