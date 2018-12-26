Getty Image

LeBron James injured his groin Tuesday, forcing him to miss most of the second half of the Los Angeles Lakers’ massive win over the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers weren’t supposed to beat the Warriors, not on their home court, and definitely not so resoundingly, but even the baby Lakers put a scare in Golden State last year multiple times. Plus, it’s well-documented how the Warriors appear to coast through the regular season, having reached the NBA mountaintop so often in recent years.

No, the more surprising outcome of the Christmas day contest was that an injury forced LeBron James to miss a significant portion of a basketball game, and now James could potentially miss the next few games as he recovers.

James hasn’t missed an NBA game since April 12, 2o17. Throughout his career, he has missed a grand total of 71 regular-season games out of a possible 1248, meaning he has played in 94 percent of his team’s games. A few of those absences were late-season contests when playoff seeding was already locked and many of them came in a self-imposed hiatus in the winter of 2014 when he decamped to Miami and watched his newly-formed Cavaliers team disintegrate in his absence.

He has never missed a playoff game, even though there have been well-publicized ailments that hampered James, including when he broke his hand out of rage after Game 1 of 2018 Finals, when he played through an injured elbow in 2010 (spawning the oh-so-clever nickname “LeElbow,” which was almost as good as when he was nicknamed “LeBronze” post-2004 Olympics), or when the air conditioning failure in AT&T Center forced him out of Game 2 of the 2014 Finals.

It has become routine to see James knocked up during a game, suffering what appears to be an injury that would sideline a normal human for a couple of weeks but very casually shake it off and return to the court. He is a basketball cyborg not merely in terms of his talent but also his superhuman capacity to stay healthy. As the old adage goes, the best ability is availability, and James has that in spades.