Getty Image

Not much is going right for the Los Angeles Lakers, as the team entered Tuesday’s tilt against the Chicago Bulls on a five-game losing streak. While the game was simply (and somewhat sadly) a battle of two lottery-bound teams, that didn’t stop LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma from partnering on a memorable play in the third quarter.

With the Lakers trailing by a score of 64-59 early in the second half, Kuzma gathered a steal and tossed a relatively normal-looking outlet pass into the frontcourt. On cue, James turned on the jets, ran the ball down, and elevated to turn the anonymous dish into a halfcourt alley-oop flush.