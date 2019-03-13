LeBron James Threw Down An Alley-Oop Off A Kyle Kuzma Bounce Pass From Beyond Halfcourt

03.12.19 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Not much is going right for the Los Angeles Lakers, as the team entered Tuesday’s tilt against the Chicago Bulls on a five-game losing streak. While the game was simply (and somewhat sadly) a battle of two lottery-bound teams, that didn’t stop LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma from partnering on a memorable play in the third quarter.

With the Lakers trailing by a score of 64-59 early in the second half, Kuzma gathered a steal and tossed a relatively normal-looking outlet pass into the frontcourt. On cue, James turned on the jets, ran the ball down, and elevated to turn the anonymous dish into a halfcourt alley-oop flush.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSkyle kuzmaLA LAKERSLeBron James

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 10 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP