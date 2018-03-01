LeBron Says James Harden’s Crossover Of Wesley Johnson Is A Move ‘You Dream About’

#James Harden #LeBron James
03.01.18 1 week ago

Getty Image

There aren’t an awful lot of interesting stories to follow in the NBA in late February and early March. You have the playoff races heating up but still not yet at a fever pitch, and the race for the top lottery pick, which is maybe more interesting on a nightly basis than the playoff races right now.

Without trade rumors and the like to fill the day and take over the news cycle, one great play can remain the top story overnight and into the next day, dominating all NBA conversation. That’s what’s happened with James Harden and his now-famous crossover of Wesley Johnson that immediately went viral and caused a minor meltdown on basketball Twitter.

Fans weren’t the only ones that lost it over the play, as the move wowed stars around the league as well. LeBron James was asked about the move after Cavs practice on Thursday and, with a twinkle in his eye, he explained how that’s a move you dream about as a basketball player.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#LeBron James
TAGSJAMES HARDENLeBron James

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP