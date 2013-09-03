LeBron James Has His Own Locker With Ohio State

The Ohio State basketball team has given LeBron James his own place in their locker room, according to Marcus Hartman and Ben Axelrod of The Buckeye Sports Bulletin. Reportedly, it will be used as a marketing and recruiting tool. With so much of his branded Nike gear hanging around, it’s the perfect setup to show off the perks of the team to potential players.

