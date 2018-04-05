LeBron James Told Tyronn Lue He’d ‘Take Care’ Of The Cavs During His Absence

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
04.05.18

Getty Image

Tyronn Lue returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week and will officially resume his duties as head coach on Thursday as the team plays the Washington Wizards.

Lue left the team on March 17 to deal with health issues and spoke with the media upon his return. Lue issued plenty of praise for LeBron James for both encouraging him to step away and reassuring him that the team would be in good shape when he returned.

Lue told ESPN that leaving for a few weeks was “the best thing for me” and that James was helpful in making him confident the team would be in good shape when he returned.

