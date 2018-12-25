LeBron James Spent Christmas Eve Laughing Hysterically Watching ‘Home Alone 2’

12.24.18 2 hours ago

Everyone loves a good “Stars, they’re just like us!” moment, and in the NBA there may be no superstar more relatable off the court than LeBron James.

LeBron has long since stopped trying to be a cool trendsetter and instead has embraced being an endearingly corny dad that makes terrible jokes — one who, when needed, is capable of tapping into deep reservoirs of dad strength. This is extremely relatable for those of us going through a similar life transition of LeBron from “trying to be cool” to “hopelessly washed” — again, it’s important to stress that this is off the court.

On Christmas Eve, LeBron settled in like so many to watch one of his favorite Christmas movies like so many and fired up Home Alone 2. James then took to his Instagram Story to post videos of his favorite moments where Marv and Harry are getting knocked silly by Kevin McAllister and laughing heartily along to the shenanigans.

