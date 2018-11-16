LeBron James’ Infamous Hummer H2 Is Headed To Auction

Getty Image

Before he started his professional career en route to becoming arguably the best basketball player ever, LeBron James was a high school phenom who took the American sports world by storm. James was breathtaking at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, stacking up honors like they were $100 bills.

But of course, because no good athlete in high school is allowed to ever profit off of the fact that they’re going to be a multi-millionaire some day, there was some controversy that surrounded James. The most prominent example of this came in 2003, when his mother took out a $50,000 loan to purchase a Hummer H2 for James’ 18th birthday. It led to questions about his eligibility, although James was unable to avoid any sort of a suspension.

That Hummer is way in the back of most people’s minds, but on Friday, Darren Rovell of ESPN brought it back into the news. That’s because the H2 is headed to the auction block, as Goldin Auctions will put it up for bidding on Monday prior to it being sold next month.

Rovell spoke to Goldin Auctions president Ken Goldin, who believes that the car can “definitely” go for six figures once it hits the auction block. It remains to be seen if that’s the case, but it is probably safe to assume that whomever ends up making the purchase won’t end up in the top-5 in scoring in NBA history like its previous owner.