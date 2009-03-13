LeBron James’ Ideal Teammate

After LeBron zipped a cross-court pass to Mo Williams on the opposite wing for his third of six three-pointers last night, Doug Collins credited Danny Ferry for bringing Mo in, calling him “the ideal fit for LeBron James.”
Of all the available options last summer, there’s no doubt that Williams was one of the best choices. But of everyone in the League, is he the first guy you’d choose to complement LBJ?
First, think about it as a dream scenario. Hypothetically, if you were to build a team from scratch with LeBron as the only piece, and everyone in the League was available for the taking, what direction would you go in? Do you want a Chris Paul to break down the D and throw lobs to James until he rips the rim down? Would you consider Kobe or Dwyane Wade – two guys who are score-first players, but would obviously take a lot of the burden and attention away from James? What about a Dwight Howard-type center who is athletic enough to get out of LeBron’s way, while also providing a defensive juggernaut?
In reality, there are obviously limitations to the players with whom LeBron could team up. Kobe, Dwyane Wade, Dwight Howard, Paul Pierce, Chris Paul, Tim Duncan, Dirk, and a handful of other elite players are probably out of the question barring a decision to take a drastic pay-cut. That drives Mo Williams’ stock up.
Who would you pair up with LBJ?
shaq maybe?? i guess if i could pair lebron with anyone in the league who isnt a franchise player (like pau gasol with kobe) it would have to be chris bosh… and I say this as a (unfortunately) raptors fan
chris bosh
I agree, that a complimentary player should team up with James rather than another superstar like Kobe or Wade. What James require most is a running mate who can rain threes and also have the ability to take it to the rack and absorb the benefit of the King assisting you all game long. For these requirements I believe the top three choices here would be the following in this order:
1. Gilbert Arenas – He will be the upgraded version of Mo Williams, if this becomes a reality then watch out league !
2. Micheal Redd – Micheal Redd can take advantage of LBJs unselfishness and he’ll score more on easy and open baskets.
3. Deron Williams – He will fit in better than Chris Paul if he plays with the King because of his mid-range jumper and better range at the trifecta.
Larry Hughes???
I would have to agree with D-Will…
anybody-and they will be 2 notches better.
Un realted to this story but still
Marko Jaric, the basketball star who just married supermodel Adriana Lima, is under investigation for sexually assaulting a woman in Philadelphia, this according to Sports Illustrated.
The alleged assault reportedly went down when Jaric was in Philly to play the 76ers last Saturday.
Jaric, a 30-year-old guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, married Lima last month.
UPDATE — Marko’s rep tells TMZ, “These accusations are 100% false and untrue. All high profile couples fall victim to these sort of things through the course of their relationship. Marko and Adriana are very much in love and happily married. The couple knows that there is absolutely no merit whatsoever to these crazy and unfounded allegations.”
did Doug Collins run from san antonio to phoenix? or what happened there?
he did the 2 games?
or you are mistaken?
pick one
i like bosh and deron…
but TONY PARKER would fit great i think. and then rashard lewis/mike miller
How is Wade a score first player? He would have more assists if his team mates were better at draining their shots. Wade always tries to get his team involved, however they simply do not have the experience and in some cases talent to give the support he needs to have the success LeBron has.
Lebron is surrounded by great role players. They compliment him quite well. On their own they are not great, but a heck of a lot better than what Wade has.
That said Wade and LeBron would be an ideal match up. Two unselfish players that think team first and just happen to be good friends.
when Cleveland was interested in redd a couple years back, I said that would be the perfect teammate for him.
A dominant big would be the worst for lebron because it would limit his slashing room.
Someone in the redd/ray Allen mold would be perfect.
Mo is better than I expected because he has no problems taking shots, but isn’t a jacker a la tj ford/derek fisher like I thought he was back in Milwaukee.
they had Boozer . . he was perfect . . .imagine that pick n roll combo?
Bosh – I agree with that as well
Dwight – might as well rename them Cleveland ‘Roids, but free throws would kill them in the finals.
KG and Brandon Roy
Mo’s pretty damn close to being the perfect teammate.
Let’s assume that Mo’s skill set is the ultimate complement to Bron Bron. That skill set being, cold-blooded marksman from deep and mid-range (off the dribble and off the catch), huge clutch factor, strong free throw shooter, penchant for steals on D, move well off the ball
So if we are trying to find the player who is the “perfect complement” we should go with players who have Mo’s skill set, and do what he does AS WELL AS, or BETTER than Mo.
Off the top of my head, here’s an ordered list, which includes Mo, of the best complementary pieces to LeBron
1. Ray Allen
2. Joe Johnson (the dude shot 47% from deep with the 04-05 Suns, in case anyone scratches their head)
3. Kevin Durant
4. Mo Williams
5. Chauncey Billups
Give him Duncan or KG and it’s a guaranteed ring.
I’m gonna go with a shooter. Lebron strength is getting to the basket which will suck the defense in. So you need someone to spread the floor and give Lebron space to do his thing. So in turn I’m going with Dirk, Bosh, Ray Allen, Kevin Durant, or Mike Miller.
Why the fascination with Mike Miller by some on here…?
We already have someone who has outplayed Miller all season, Wally Szczerbiak…
How does Miller get on some of your lists ahead of Mo Money? Interesting to say the least…
Wally Szerbiak didn’t play for Team USA and isn’t as good a shooter or defender…
Seeing as how Lebron needs driving lanes and his outside shot is not always consistent… why not Ray Allen. This guy is the best pure shooter in the history of the NBA (he is on pace to break Miller’s 3pt record in 2/3 the time and with a higher %) He would consitently provide that outside shot and also as a proven superstar would be able to create offense for everyone else when Lebron is out of the Game. Someone like Wade would not be a good fit for Lebron becuase both are primarily slashers. Arenas would be a decent fit but not better than Mo as Arenas is the go-to guy on a team whenever he plays , and with that ego he would nÃ³t be able to share the spot light. As an added benefit, Ray Allen could possibly tutor Lebron in order to improve his outside shot even more.
eddy curry
With the money they’re going to save with Wally coming off the books, they should really look into signing Jamal Crawford.
A backcourt of West, Williams and Crawford is hella potent
Gilbet Arenas would actually be a good player ro fit with Lebron, He pretty much does everything williams does but is bigger and better at it.
Perfect 1-2-3 punch that possibly fits in a structured salary cap would be (SG)Redd, (SF)Lebron and (PF)Bosh. Build around these 3 and you get collect some chips along the way.
Dude who said JJohnson was smart; Johnson doesn’t HAVE to dominate (though he probably wants to) and is a very good shooter, passer and defender. good shout.
Lebron can shoulder the guard duties, give him an attitudeless Amare and its a wrap. Give him a vintage C-Webb (Best passing ever) and its a wrap for years to come.
nate robinson!!!!
hey Coop,
Appreciate the shoutout…how different would league history be today if the Cavs managed to somehow get Joe Jeezy out of Phoenix the year we got Hughes (BUST!)?
Johnson was reportedly the number one target, and the only reason we offered neither a max contract nor a trade (presumably involving multiple 1sts, Drew Gooden, and Sasha Pavlovic) was because Sarver had publicly said JOhnson was off the block. Only to sign-and-trade him to Atlanta for Diaw and 2 1sts about 3 weeks later, after the Cavs diverted resources to pushing for Mike Redd and Ray Allen (at the time, Gooden would have been a MUCH hotter commodity for the Suns than Diaw, coming off a 14 and 10 season with the Cavs…we could have done that deal!).
Ahhhhhh…what might have been!
id take a point a point guard that doesnt need the ball to be effective, that is a good defender and a great shooter. For that id take someone like derek fisher or even better, billups.
For sg Ray Allen!!
pf gasol
c andreas biedrins, to do the dirty work
EXACTLY what Jordan had in his day. A Rodman-type player (eats up rebounds + gets under other peoples skin) and a Pippen-type (all round player, doesnt need to shoot lots and lots)
Wally Szczerbiak
carlos boozer…
Timmy D and Ray Ray.
Dwight and Lebron would dominate for the next 10 years,both of them 24 and nowhere near their primes. But if you’re talking a non franchise player, I’d say Arenas or a defensive big, maybe Camby.
LeBron + Dirk.
FTW.
David Lee, Kevin Durant
Shooter like Ray, redd,or joe johnson. Then get Matrix and run right to a ring
the only guy who comes remotely close to being able to guarding him one on one… ron artest cuz he’ll never get his pippen but he can get his rodman;)
michael redd F*cked up by not signing with cleveland in 2005, booz should’ve take the pay cut then and cash in doubletime now. and they should’ve drafted sebastian telfair in 2004 cuz he WOULD have become a good solid point with lebron cuz they’re friends lebron wanted him there but they drafted the pre adam morrison jj reddick, luke jackson. Too bad. And it should have been dajuan wagner… too bad
^those are all could have beens. you can pretty much say the same thing with alot of teams.
i think durant would be a great player to team up with. good shooter, can create his own and is getting better with every game.
SAMAKI WALKER
Deron Williams for his size and range (which is why he’d be better over CP3 for Lebron), ability to handle the ball and break down the D.
Billups
He would let Lebron finish, and help all those other parts work like magic…just look at Denver.
shiiiiiit samaki walker would be a hella good combo
and i aint even gonna lie
if he could get luis amundson they’d be straight..or if they got tyler hansbrough
or maybe..nick van exel or walt williams could come back..thatd be a GUARANTEED ring
but outta everybody in the league
i gotta go with amundson or oberto
@ 2 Huh? Watch out league! Isnt Arenas only a factor in NBA 2k7?
Dumb Article:
If you want an answer to your question, look at the Redeem Team from the 08 Olympics. There you go. But the NBA would never allow a team like that to form, because the lack of competition between teams would destroy the league.
Chris Paul is a Franchise Player, along with Kobe, Wade, Dirk, Howard, etc. Getting those players is out of the question. One that comes to mind that is possible is Chris Bosh, who is yet to declare himself in that stratosphere of athletes. Mo Williams is a perfect fit for Lebron in terms of reality. He scores at will without defering to lebron before thinking shoot. He can pass, and play defense. The ideal player for Lebron is one who’s level of play increases because of Lebron. Delonte West and Mo Williams are perfect examples of that. If you put Shaq on this team, where does he get shots from? You dont take away from Lebron, or MO.
Mo and Delonte are not “sexy” picks to be teammates, but in the real world are the best fit.
Dwight H… it would be unstoppable… the sheer strength could not be held back.
Baron Davis, Ben Gordon, Jefferson, Hamilton.