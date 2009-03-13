LeBron James’ Ideal Teammate

After LeBron zipped a cross-court pass to Mo Williams on the opposite wing for his third of six three-pointers last night, Doug Collins credited Danny Ferry for bringing Mo in, calling him “the ideal fit for LeBron James.”

Of all the available options last summer, there’s no doubt that Williams was one of the best choices. But of everyone in the League, is he the first guy you’d choose to complement LBJ?



First, think about it as a dream scenario. Hypothetically, if you were to build a team from scratch with LeBron as the only piece, and everyone in the League was available for the taking, what direction would you go in? Do you want a Chris Paul to break down the D and throw lobs to James until he rips the rim down? Would you consider Kobe or Dwyane Wade – two guys who are score-first players, but would obviously take a lot of the burden and attention away from James? What about a Dwight Howard-type center who is athletic enough to get out of LeBron’s way, while also providing a defensive juggernaut?

In reality, there are obviously limitations to the players with whom LeBron could team up. Kobe, Dwyane Wade, Dwight Howard, Paul Pierce, Chris Paul, Tim Duncan, Dirk, and a handful of other elite players are probably out of the question barring a decision to take a drastic pay-cut. That drives Mo Williams’ stock up.

Who would you pair up with LBJ?