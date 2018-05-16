LeBron James Had To Go To The Locker Room In Game 2, But Barely Missed Any Time

#2018 NBA Playoffs #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
LeBron James is famous for his ability to stay healthy. Whether it’s because of his diet, his training regiment, or the general way he takes care of his body, James’ status as a physical marvel has rarely (if ever) been called into question over the course of his NBA career.

But of course, accidents happen, and sometimes freak injuries are unavoidable. One such instance of this occurred on Tuesday night during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. James was trying to corral the ball when he ran into Boston’s Jayson Tatum. The rookie forward’s shoulder appeared to hit James right in the face, and the best player in the world was noticeably shaken up.

