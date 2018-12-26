Getty Image

The first two and a half quarters went very well for the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day. Though the team arrived in Oakland as significant underdogs against the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers put on an offensive show prior to halftime and, with 7:51 remaining in the third quarter, Los Angeles led by a 14-point margin.

However, the Lakers suffered a loss at that particular moment in the game, as LeBron James was forced to the locker room with what what was eventually deemed a groin injury.