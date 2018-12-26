LeBron James Left Lakers-Warriors After He ‘Felt A Pop’ In His Groin Area

12.25.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The first two and a half quarters went very well for the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day. Though the team arrived in Oakland as significant underdogs against the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers put on an offensive show prior to halftime and, with 7:51 remaining in the third quarter, Los Angeles led by a 14-point margin.

However, the Lakers suffered a loss at that particular moment in the game, as LeBron James was forced to the locker room with what what was eventually deemed a groin injury.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLA LAKERSLeBron James

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP