The Lakers Say LeBron James’ Groin Injury Will Be Evaluated In A Week

LeBron James hasn’t suited up since he left the game against the Warriors on Christmas Day with a groin injury. Fortunately, an MRI came back negative, but team doctors said he’d likely miss a couple of weeks in order to fully recover.

The Lakers have gone 1-3 since he went down and have struggled to find their composure without their best player in the lineup, and over the next week, they’ll face another four contests without LeBron there to lead the way.

The Lakers front office issued a press release on Friday saying that LeBron is still receiving daily treatment and will be re-evaluated in a week. He reportedly will not travel with the team on their upcoming two-game road trip.