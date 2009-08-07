When I said this was my dream job, I wasn’t kidding. Fresh off seeing Kanye West on Wednesday night, I spent the day travelling to Cleveland, Ohio for the LeBron James Innovation & Inspiration Summit. Over the next 48 hours, I’m going to get first-hand insight into everything LeBron, as well as an in-depth first look at the Nike Air Max LeBron VII. Not bad.

When you roll with The King, you get treated like royalty. And this weekend you’d think I was part of the royal family. Here’s a quick preview of what Nike has in-store for me tomorrow:

9:00 AM – Depart for LeBron’s hometown of Akron where we’ll visit the Ed Davis Community Center where LeBron played ball as a youth and worked out this summer

12:00 PM – LeBron will officially unveil and discuss the Nike Air Max LeBron VII – Nike’s first performance basketball shoe with a full-length Max Air cushioning system. Much like when I was in Los Angeles with Kobe eight months ago, LeBron and the shoe’s designer Jason Petrie will answer questions in front of a global webcast hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson. You can watch the webcast HERE and watch out for me.

2:30 PM – Depart for Saint Vincent-Saint Mary High School, meet with LeBron’s high school coach Dru Joyce and wear-test the new LeBron VII. Let’s just say there will be a trio from the Nike Recess Federation’s Team Air Force 1 in the house holding court.

I’ll be posting updates and pictures as often as I can throughout the day, so be sure to keep coming back. Also, if there’s anything legitimate you’d like me to ask LeBron, let me know in the comments below.