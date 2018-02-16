LeBron James doesn’t seem too concerned about Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s dog-whistle-y criticism of his comments about Donald Trump. The Fox News correspondent told James to “shut up and dribble,” among other things, on Thursday night after an Uninterrupted video showed him making comments that were critical of Donald Trump.
James said, among other things, that the president “doesn’t give f*ck about the people” he governs. It drew criticism from the conservative host on Thursday night, which in turn drew outrage from many in the basketball community, including former teammate Dwyane Wade.
James has not responded to Ingraham specifically, but you could certain argue he used his Instagram Story to address the issue on Friday morning. James posted a picture of him living it up in a pool somewhere in Los Angeles, where he’s preparing for NBA All-Star Weekend as a team captain.
“…one of the most recognizable figures in the world”…. I… think you may either be overestimating the popularity of American basketball abroad, or underestimated the general scope of the “world”. I could literally be sitting next to him right now and not know who the hell he is. But I appreciate the hilariously unintentional hyperbole.
He a ridiculously jacked up guy that’s six-foot eight. He stands out in a crowd.
@Slimpyslim – no, I wouldn’t. I wouldn’t recognize any sports figure except maybe a few hockey players. Not everyone in the world watches what you do, or cares about it.
Think you are very much underestimating the popularity of the NBA worldwide.
Have you ever seen me in the sports section? If that’s where this story lives, I got here because I clicked on “News”. But believe what you want man, this is an absurd argument. The only sport I watch is hockey, and barely even that.
Dude is the spokesman for Nike, Sprite, Samsung and McDonald’s. And that’s just off the top of my head I’m sure there is more. Plus I dunno how many Team USA where he represented the US in the Olympics. He is so incredibly exposed he has close to complete saturation of pop culture. Your inability to recognize him does not make him any less recognizable to the billions of other people in the world.
I will concede if I ever saw a guy nearly 7 ft tall I would most definitely think “dude’s gotta be a basketball player”.
I said he wasn’t the most recognizable “figure” in the world. But by all these comments, I gather he’s quite a popular athlete, yes?
Sorry @Al, but you are drastically underestimating how popular basketball is worldwide. LeBron is at the level that guys like Hulk Hogan, Michael Jordan, David Beckham, and Cristiano Ronaldo have hit. There are probably more people who know who LeBron is than know who the US president is. But I am curious, and I am not being sarcastic or anything, who would you think are more recognizable worldwide than LeBron? The Pope, maybe? Queen Elizabeth II?
@Dean Ambrose is My Eskimo Brother – I’m not being sarcastic either – I don’t know anymore.
@Al – awesome responses Al and stick to it. I appreciate you attempting to shine some light their way.
Ok bruh…[amp.businessinsider.com]
Sure bruh, most recognizable “athletes” in the world, sure. I’ll allow that.
“now the president has given everyone the courage to live their truths”
Gee, you’d think Emperor Hussein the Magnificent would have done that. Just like he could have passed gun control back when his party controlled Congress. It must not have been important.
I would love to listen to LeBron talk politics, but all I have heard him do is criticize the POTUS but not once credible addressed a policy he has an issue with. Did LBJ have this level of criticism for Obama and his foreign policy? Did LBJ speak up when black unemployment was so high under Obama? Until LBJ actually says anything of substance, he’ll simply be just a loud mouth rich guy who spews nonsense, just like Mark Cuban.
@2cent “loud mouth rich guy who spews nonsense” pffff you mean like Trump, the guy you thought was qualified to be president?