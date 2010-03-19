LeBron James Is Better Than Michael Jordan (At Something)

#Michael Jordan #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
03.19.10 8 years ago 14 Comments

For some reason or another, the readers on DimeMag.com think we either have an institutional bias towards Kobe Bryant or LeBron James, making note whenever they can when we “jock” either guy. But stats don’t lie, and the one I’m about to tell you is kind of eye-opening. Fair warning: Anyone that loves The King is going to love this stat.

LBJ’s triple-double against the Pistons on Tuesday moved him into the third slot among active players, behind Jason Kidd (104) and Grant Hill (29). James has 28. Additionally, with 23 triple-doubles of at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, he topped Michael Jordan (22) and ranks third behind Magic Johnson (40) and Larry Bird (29). Not bad company if you ask me.

The all-time mark of career triple-doubles is 181 by Oscar Robertson.

What do you think? Will LeBron pass Kidd? Will he pass the Big O?

Other Must-Read Articles About LeBron:
The NBA’s Top 10 Fastest Players
The 10 Luckiest Players In The NBA
Pass The Mic: LeBron James Isn’t Going Anywhere

Source: The Akron Beacon Journal

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMagGRANT HILLJASON KIDDKOBE BRYANTLarry BirdLeBron JamesMAGIC JOHNSONMichael JordanOSCAR ROBERTSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP