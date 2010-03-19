LeBron James Is Better Than Michael Jordan (At Something)

For some reason or another, the readers on DimeMag.com think we either have an institutional bias towards Kobe Bryant or LeBron James, making note whenever they can when we “jock” either guy. But stats don’t lie, and the one I’m about to tell you is kind of eye-opening. Fair warning: Anyone that loves The King is going to love this stat.

LBJ’s triple-double against the Pistons on Tuesday moved him into the third slot among active players, behind Jason Kidd (104) and Grant Hill (29). James has 28. Additionally, with 23 triple-doubles of at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, he topped Michael Jordan (22) and ranks third behind Magic Johnson (40) and Larry Bird (29). Not bad company if you ask me.

The all-time mark of career triple-doubles is 181 by Oscar Robertson.

What do you think? Will LeBron pass Kidd? Will he pass the Big O?

Source: The Akron Beacon Journal

