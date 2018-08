LeBron James Is Untouchable; Rudy Gay Makes A Game-Winner

We hate to keep leadingoff with, but it’s almost like we have to lock him in here on every night he plays. The dude is just too good. Check out some of these numbers. James was 11-for-15 shooting last night in the Heat’s 117-104 flaying of Portland, finishing with 30 points and nine assists. He’s made 60 of his last 80 shots overall. On NBA Coast 2 Coast, they showed a shot chart from his last few games, and every spot outside of the left wing and left corner was blaming red.said, “The only way you are going to keep him over there is if you build a fence.” You’ll need more than that – maybe a castle wall. On NBA TV,said of ‘Bron: “Has there ever been a better teammate?”was asked where James was on a scale of 1-10, and he said seven. Seven? We’re not sure the dude can play any better … Despite all that, Portland was up 102-101 with only four minutes left. Coming off maybe the worst game of his season, Damian Lillard (33 points) was coming back harder than LL Cool J , andhad 29 as well. But then Miami got out on the break and it was a wrap. LeBron caught a lob fromthat he threw down with the swiftness. Then Jesus andcanned triples. The best play during the run didn’t even count:(24 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) got fouled as he was spinning in the air. With his back to the basket, he just tossed it up and James came from out of nowhere to throw it down … The Jazz’s bigs were making sweet music for so long in the third quarter of their 15-point smackdown of OKC that we figured they eventually needed to cool off. They never did, and(33 points) just got pissed. He deckedwith a shoulder at one point, forcing everyone into their “stare and talk junk out of the corner of our mouths, but nobody do anything other than hold each other back” routine. That was all the fight the Thunder had in them, giving up 25 toand 18 and 10 tomade one basket and scored four points. The Lakers gave up an 18-2 run by Phoenix to end the third quarter.wasn’t aggressive, andwasn’t dressed. L.A. was really lucky beating Phoenix last night, really lucky the real(19 points, 18 rebounds) showed up for once and that(19 points, 10 rebounds) forgot he’s 57 years old … More announcements for All-Star Weekend:andare tipping off the All-Star Game with a pregame concert for an hour leading up to the game. We didn’t realize people still cared about Luda … And if you missed it yesterday on DimeMag.com,announced the 22 players who’ll be playing in this year’s Jordan Classic , headlined by pretty much everyone that matters in this year’s class. Between, thetwins and, this game tape is gonna get a lot of play someday on ESPN Classic … Keep reading to hear about yet another Rudy Gay game-winner …