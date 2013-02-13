LeBron James Is Untouchable; Rudy Gay Makes A Game-Winner

We hate to keep leading Smack off with LeBron James, but it’s almost like we have to lock him in here on every night he plays. The dude is just too good. Check out some of these numbers. James was 11-for-15 shooting last night in the Heat’s 117-104 flaying of Portland, finishing with 30 points and nine assists. He’s made 60 of his last 80 shots overall. On NBA Coast 2 Coast, they showed a shot chart from his last few games, and every spot outside of the left wing and left corner was blaming red. Antonio Davis said, “The only way you are going to keep him over there is if you build a fence.” You’ll need more than that – maybe a castle wall. On NBA TV, Chris Webber said of ‘Bron: “Has there ever been a better teammate?” Greg Anthony was asked where James was on a scale of 1-10, and he said seven. Seven? We’re not sure the dude can play any better … Despite all that, Portland was up 102-101 with only four minutes left. Coming off maybe the worst game of his season, Damian Lillard (33 points) was coming back harder than LL Cool J, and LaMarcus Aldridge had 29 as well. But then Miami got out on the break and it was a wrap. LeBron caught a lob from Ray Allen that he threw down with the swiftness. Then Jesus and Chalmers canned triples. The best play during the run didn’t even count: Dwyane Wade (24 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) got fouled as he was spinning in the air. With his back to the basket, he just tossed it up and James came from out of nowhere to throw it down … The Jazz’s bigs were making sweet music for so long in the third quarter of their 15-point smackdown of OKC that we figured they eventually needed to cool off. They never did, and Kevin Durant (33 points) just got pissed. He decked Alec Burks with a shoulder at one point, forcing everyone into their “stare and talk junk out of the corner of our mouths, but nobody do anything other than hold each other back” routine. That was all the fight the Thunder had in them, giving up 25 to Al Jefferson and 18 and 10 to Paul Millsap … Kobe Bryant made one basket and scored four points. The Lakers gave up an 18-2 run by Phoenix to end the third quarter. Steve Nash wasn’t aggressive, and Pau Gasol wasn’t dressed. L.A. was really lucky beating Phoenix last night, really lucky the real Dwight Howard (19 points, 18 rebounds) showed up for once and that Antawn Jamison (19 points, 10 rebounds) forgot he’s 57 years old … More announcements for All-Star Weekend: Ke$ha, Ludacris and B.o.B. are tipping off the All-Star Game with a pregame concert for an hour leading up to the game. We didn’t realize people still cared about Luda … And if you missed it yesterday on DimeMag.com, Jordan Brand announced the 22 players who’ll be playing in this year’s Jordan Classic, headlined by pretty much everyone that matters in this year’s class. Between Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker, the Harrison twins and Julius Randle, this game tape is gonna get a lot of play someday on ESPN Classic … Keep reading to hear about yet another Rudy Gay game-winner …
Greg Anthony wasnt saying James play has been a 7 out of 10, he was asked to rate his play in comparison to what his potential might be. Though 7 does seem low because it is hard to imagine him playing any better, I also wouldnt be surprised if James could bring his play to a previously unseen level.
Warriors still a lock for the playoffs. They have more home games than anyone to finish the season, and have been really good at Oracle.