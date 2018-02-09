Getty Image

LeBron James went to practice on Friday with a very different Cleveland Cavaliers team around him. Gone were Channing Frye, Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas and Channing Crowder. Those four players all went to new teams on Thursday, a seismic shift in the roster that revolves around James.

James spoke with the media on Friday for more than eight minutes, commenting on the deadline that was and the big changes for the Cavs.

“I like the pieces that we have coming in,” James said, noting that it’s his job to get his new teammates on the same page as the rest of the team. But the most notable thing he said on Friday was about his former teammate, Isaiah Thomas.

James was asked why he thought Thomas didn’t work in Cleveland at the 7:48 mark of the video.