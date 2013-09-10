LeBron James Is Ignoring Next Summer In Favor Of Getting Married Next Weekend

Unquestionably the best player in the NBA these days is two-time NBA champ and four-time MVP LeBron James. With an early termination clause in his contract available next summer, he could become a free agent, and many are already speculating on what James might do. But not LeBron; he’s just focused on getting married next weekend in San Diego.

The New York Post reports that James will get married this coming weekend in a three-day affair that’s not as elaborate as you might think for the world’s best basketball player and one who is well compensated for his time.

Sources tell us James is planning a smaller wedding than what would normally be expected of an NBA All-Star’s nuptials. “He cut the list down because he didn’t want to have 1,000 people at the wedding,” said one source. It’s also likely to be smaller because it will take place during the Jewish day of atonement, Yom Kippur. But the guest list will still number in the hundreds, we’re told.

James will marry his high school sweetheart, Savannah Brinson, who he proposed to on New Years Eve in 2011. The couple have two children, LeBron Jr. And Bryce. Expected guests include LeBron’s teammate Dwyane Wade and girlfriend Gabrielle Union, Heat president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and wife La La Anthony.

While James is focusing on his wedding, the media is focusing on next summer, when James, Wade and Chris Bosh can all terminate their contracts with the Heat early. There’s already been plenty of speculation before training camps start next month, but as James recently told ESPN.com, next summer is the farthest thing from his mind.

When asked about next summer’s decision, James responded, “I have absolutely no idea,” before continuing:

“I would love to spend the rest of my career in Miami with this great team and great organization as we continue to compete for championships. That’s ideal. But we don’t know what may happen from now to the end of the season. That’s the nature of the business. It’s the nature of not knowing what tomorrow brings. “I mean, as a kid, I never thought the Bulls would break up. Never. If you’d of told me as a kid that [Michael] Jordan and [Scottie] Pippen wouldn’t play together for the rest of their lives, I’d have looked at you crazy. And Phil Jackson wouldn’t be the coach? I’d have looked at you crazy. But sometimes the nature of the business doesn’t allow things to happen like you would want them to. But we’ll see.”

LeBron’s attention is directed towards his third ring with the Heat instead of whatever commitment he decides on next July.

“I owe it to myself, I owe it my teammates and I owe it to the Miami Heat to stay focused,” he said. “As a leader, I’m not even going to let that side of the business get me unfocused on what I’m trying to do and that’s trying to win another championship.”

Platitudes aside, James has faced these questions before when he was in Cleveland during the 2009-10 season before the oft-repeated “Decision” announcement that he was bringing his talents to South Beach. But with a wedding next weekend, we can be sure next summer’s possible free agency really is being ignored.

Whether that singleminded drive continues after he’s happily wedded, and as next summer approaches during the upcoming 2013-14 season, is anyone’s guess.

Do you think LeBron can really ignore the talk about next summer all year?

