Jared Dudley’s playing career is over. After 14 years in the Association in which he took the floor for seven different teams, Dudley is going to transition to the bench, as reports indicate he will take an assistant coaching job as a member of Jason Kidd’s staff with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks are in advanced discussions to hire 14-year NBA veteran Jared Dudley as an assistant coach, league sources say.



Dudley spent the last two seasons as a key locker-room voice with the Lakers and won a championship in 2020.



— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 24, 2021

After 14 NBA seasons, Jared Dudley has agreed to a deal to become an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dudley will be a front of the bench assistant under new head coach Jason Kidd. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 24, 2021

Dudley’s career had been winding down in recent years as he’s become an end-of-bench player who averaged less than 10 minutes per game. Still, he’s had a reputation for being a great locker room guy, and as a result, one of his now-former teammates is quite upset he’s opting to become a coach.

LeBron James took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon and stressed that while he’s happy that Dudley was able to get a new job, he’s quite upset he’s going to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, where the pair have been teammates for each of the last two years.

Congrats to my guy if this true, which is probably is! But 🤦🏾‍♂️ man!! FUCK 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2021

He went on to apologize for his word choice but made clear that the bond he’s built up with Dudley during their time as running mates has been a special one.

Excuse my language but still one hurt!! For many reasons that you wouldn’t understand. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2021

Dudley didn’t get on the floor a ton in L.A. — he appeared in 57 regular season games across two years — but it’s evident he was beloved by the team’s MVP during their time together.