If you’re a basketball fan in your early-30s (or younger, for that matter), LeBron James is a person who you’ve known about for at least half of your life. It’s kind of crazy to think about — James has been placed on a mantle ever since he was a sophomore in high school as the next big thing, and ever since then, he’s managed to live up to the expectations that have been placed on him by just about everyone.

But before the MVP awards and NBA championships and the remakes of Space Jam, James was just a kid from Akron, trying his hardest to win basketball games at St. Vincent-St. Mary high school. The most memorable of these games came 16 years ago today, when James and co. played their first nationally televised game against high school hoops powerhouse Oak Hill Academy.

The good folks at SLAM remembered this occasion by tossing together a highlight video from that game, in which James went for 31 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in a 65-45 win against the top-ranked high school team in America.