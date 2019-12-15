Bronny Had The Game-Winning Basket Against LeBron James’ Alma Mater In Ohio

ESPN on Twitter
LeBron James put in the extra effort to see his son play against his alma mater on Saturday night, and he certainly got a show worthy of the private plane. LeBron James Jr. had the winning basket in a low-scoring affair in front of a huge crowd at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

James chartered a plane to Columbus on his off day to see his son play in a meeting of undefeated high school teams from very different parts of the country. Sierra Canyon is based in California, while James’ alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary, plays in his hometown Akron.

James Jr. didn’t start, but the freshman came off the bench and had 15 points in the win, including the game-winning bucket off a nice defensive play in the final minute.

Bronny drove to the hoop in the last minute of regulation after a steal and layed it in, what stood as the game-winning basket in a 59-56 win in Ohio.

The game was broadcast on ESPN 3, and more than 13,000 people attended in Columbus. James was interviewed by ESPN’s Rachel Nichols during the game and asked of his allegiances, which were admittedly torn.

“My heart is always going to be with St. V,” James told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols at halftime. “Coach Dru is like a father to me … a father figure. He taught me so much, not just about the game of basketball, but about life.

“I’m always going to be indebted to St. V and Coach Dru. It’s like full circle that I’m here in my home state. My son is here with his high school playing my alma mater and all of my guys from my high school, the Fab Five (at STVM), is here as well. It’s crazy.”

James was plenty excited by the late-game heroics, caught on camera jumping up and down in celebration after the play. He was all smiles when Bronny was named game MVP, too.

