LeBron James Jr. Put On A Show In Front Of His Godfather Chris Paul

LeBron James Jr. is a human highlight reel, just like his father.
The 13-year-old rising star has been tearing it up across the country in recent years, and his unnatural skill set for a kid his age has given us an idea of just how special he could one day be on the court.
For James Jr., he’s gone from tossing alley-oops to Hassan Whiteside at a Miami Pro-Am just one year ago, to showing off in front of his godfather, Chris Paul, at the 2018 John Lucas All-Star Weekend event.
Take a look at James Jr.’s latest highlight reel below: (H/T FTW)
Lol nice sentiment, but a lil overzealous at the end there. This kid could absolutely be a great pro someday, w the ability he’s showing plus work ethic plus his inside track due to his pops. But surpass his father’s name??? It’ll take a lot more than a just a skilled young player to reach that summit. It’ll take a true LeBron 2.0 to do that – an otherworldly natural talent w limitless potential, yet he manages to actually maximize that potential year after year after year, all the while never once buckling under the world’s largest microscope in history and instead fostering inspiration to others