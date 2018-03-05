LeBron James Jr. Put On A Show In Front Of His Godfather Chris Paul

Getty Image

LeBron James Jr. is a human highlight reel, just like his father.

The 13-year-old rising star has been tearing it up across the country in recent years, and his unnatural skill set for a kid his age has given us an idea of just how special he could one day be on the court.

For James Jr., he’s gone from tossing alley-oops to Hassan Whiteside at a Miami Pro-Am just one year ago, to showing off in front of his godfather, Chris Paul, at the 2018 John Lucas All-Star Weekend event.

Take a look at James Jr.’s latest highlight reel below: (H/T FTW)