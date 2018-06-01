Getty Image

The final regulation possession of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 124-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors is one that no one will forget any time soon. The game was tied, and after George Hill missed a free throw with less than five seconds left, J.R. Smith came down with a rebound and dribbled out the clock.

Smith claims he knew the game was tied, while a video of the incident and Tyronn Lue’s recollection of what went down disagree with his assessment. As for LeBron James — who was visibly upset with Smith after everything went down — well, let’s just say he wasn’t in much of a mood to get pressed on it.

James’ postgame press conference came to an end when Mark Schwarz of ESPN kept asking him about the incident, asking things like “did he think the game was tied or did he think you guys had it salted away?” and statements like “I was just trying to see if you knew exactly what his state of mind was.”