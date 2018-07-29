Twitter/@Slam_HS

The conclusion of the grassroots basketball season has led to the hoops world descending on Las Vegas for a variety of tournaments at all age levels. LeBron James Jr. and his North Coast Blue Chips squad are among the headliners of the Made Hoops Summer Showcase, which comes as little surprise given he’s the most famous middle school basketball player in the world.

After the start to the Blue Chips’ run got off to a false start when one of their first games was canceled due to an overflowing gym, they’ve since hit their stride and done so in front of plenty of famous fans. LeBron James himself is chief among them, as he’s even gotten in on the on court action by going through warmups with his son’s squad, but Dwyane Wade and others have dropped by to watch Bronny’s team dow their thing.

Bronny and company played in quarterfinals action on Sunday afternoon as they looked to advance to the final four of the tournament, and once again the stars were out as Quavo of Migos fame came through the gym. Bronny did his part to push the Blue Chips through to the next round as he showed off his shooting range with some deep three-pointers in the win.