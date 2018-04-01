Instagram/justintimberlake

LeBron James and Justin Timberlake are buddies, because very talented and famous people tend to want to hang out with other very talented and famous people who have similar interests.

In this case, LeBron is a huge fan of music (all kinds of music, but mostly hip-hop), and Timberlake is a big sports fan (especially basketball, where he has a minority stake in the Grizzlies). So, the two have naturally become friends. That friendship was on display over the past few days with Timberlake hanging out courtside for Cavs-Pelicans on Friday in Cleveland before his show at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday night.

James and Timberlake were caught on camera having a shirt-over-mouth conversation, the details of which LeBron refused to share after the Cleveland win.