LeBron James Hopped On Stage With Justin Timberlake To Take A Shot At His Cleveland Show

#Justin Timberlake #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
04.01.18 27 mins ago

Instagram/justintimberlake

LeBron James and Justin Timberlake are buddies, because very talented and famous people tend to want to hang out with other very talented and famous people who have similar interests.

In this case, LeBron is a huge fan of music (all kinds of music, but mostly hip-hop), and Timberlake is a big sports fan (especially basketball, where he has a minority stake in the Grizzlies). So, the two have naturally become friends. That friendship was on display over the past few days with Timberlake hanging out courtside for Cavs-Pelicans on Friday in Cleveland before his show at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday night.

James and Timberlake were caught on camera having a shirt-over-mouth conversation, the details of which LeBron refused to share after the Cleveland win.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSJUSTIN TIMBERLAKELeBron James

The RX

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 4 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP