LeBron Says Everyone Knew Kevin Durant Was Built For Greatness, ‘Besides Portland, I Guess’

06.07.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

For the second straight Finals, Kevin Durant put forth an unbelievable performance in Game 3 on the road in Cleveland to lift the Warriors to a win and give them a stranglehold on the series.

On Wednesday night, it was Durant scoring a playoff career-high 43 points to go along with 13 rebounds and seven assists in a come from behind 110-102 win, giving Golden State a 3-0 lead. Durant carried the load while Klay Thompson and Steph Curry struggled to shoot the ball, which is usually a recipe for disaster for the Warriors. However, having Durant gives them the opportunity to go through a bad game and still win.

Naturally, the talk on Thursday in the player press conferences was about Durant’s performance. LeBron was asked if he thought Durant was going to be a problem when he first went up against him in the Finals back in 2012. LeBron said he’s known Durant would be a problem for a long time and that “everyone” knew he was built for greatness, before remembering Durant was the No. 2 overall pick and used that as a chance to crack a little joke on Portland.

