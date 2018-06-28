Getty Image

The unavoidable story in the NBA right now is the impending free agency decision of LeBron James, who at this point appears to be deciding between remaining in Cleveland or heading to the West for the first time in his career to join the Lakers.

According to most plugged in reporters around the league, LeBron going to L.A. is contingent on the Lakers being able to get another star alongside. With Paul George “comfortable” in Oklahoma City and not offering any guarantees on going to L.A., the Lakers are upping their efforts and being aggressive in going after a Kawhi Leonard trade with the Spurs.

While the Lakers work on acquiring one Finals MVP, LeBron may have his sights set on another. According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, LeBron sent Durant a text recently to see if he might be willing to jump ship on the Warriors and join him in Los Angeles.