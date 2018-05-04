Getty Image

LeBron James and Kevin Love were magnificent for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 against the Toronto Raptors. The duo led the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions to a win that puts the team squarely in the driver’s seat against the No. 1 seed.

While the box score numbers (43 points, 14 assists, and eight rebounds for James; 31 points and 11 rebounds for Love) tell most of the story, it’s difficult to properly articulate the brilliance of the pair — particularly James — over the course of the night. After the game, Love shed some light on just how dialed in the best player in the world actually was on Thursday.

In fact, Love took the public behind the scenes to before tip off, when James basically predicted what he was going to do to Toronto.