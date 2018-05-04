Getty Image

Sometimes, basketball is very simple. For example, sometimes, you have the best basketball player in the world on your team, and he’s playing completely out of his mind, which helps you win. Other times you have an All-Star who looks like an All-Star despite a recent cold stretch, which helps you win. And if you’re the Cleveland Cavaliers, and you are in Toronto for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, you get both of those things and just mash the Raptors.

The Cavs picked up a convincing 128-110 win on Thursday evening, giving them a 2-0 series lead and completely stealing home court from the Toronto. It was the kind of performance that made Cleveland’s struggles in their first round tilt with the Indiana Pacers seem like a distant memory — the team that took the floor in Game 2 and the team that played against Indiana looked completely different, as this Cavs squad looks like it should make the NBA Finals for the fourth year in a row.

This is because Cleveland has LeBron James and Kevin Love, both of whom were out of their minds on Thursday night. Let’s start with Love, as the much-maligned big man was brilliant, going for 31 points and 11 rebounds.

Cleveland made it a point to get Love involved early and often, and the All-Star delivered, finding the groove that has seemingly evaded him all postseason long. Love was used in a variety of ways early on, with the Cavs looking like they wanted to get him in as many situations as they possibly could to let Love use his size to go to work on one of Toronto’s guards.