Basketball fans were treated to a potential preview of the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night, as the Boston Celtics played host to the Toronto Raptors. It was a wonderful basketball game, and when the horn sounded to signal the end of the overtime period, the Celtics were able to defend their home court with a 123-116 victory.
At the center of things for Boston was, unsurprisingly, Kyrie Irving, who was out of his mind against Kawhi Leonard and company. Irving had a huge night, going for a season-high 43 points on an efficient 18-for-26 shooting. He also chipped in 11 assists and three steals, giving him an all-around performance worthy of praise.
One such person who made it a point to show Irving some love following the win was LeBron James, who posted on Twitter Friday night expressing how impressed he was with his former teammate’s performance.
